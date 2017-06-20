GST will be rolled out from June 30 midnight: Arun Jaitley

The goods and services tax (GST) will be rolled out from June 30 midnight, finance minister Arun Jaitley said on Tuesday, adding that the economy will have to face short-term challenges in implementing the biggest tax reforms since Independence.

While addressing the media in New Delhi, Jaitley said the official launch of the will take place on the midnight of June 30 at a function which will be organised in Central Hall of Parliament.

President Pranab Mukherjee, Vice President Hamid Ansari, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh will be among those who will attend the special event, Jaitley told the media here.

Here are the highlights of his address:

* Must be prepared for short-term challenges on rollout

* should have a positive impact on the GDP

* All decisions by Council have been taken with consensus; All states have passed laws except Kerala & J&K

* Indirect taxation will undergo huge change post rollout





* Over medium to long term, revenues of Centre, states will grow; size of the formal economy to grow too: FM.





* Anti-profiteering clause in a deterrent which is not intended to be used unless forced to.



* Centre not considering farm loan waiver, will adhere to fiscal targets.



* President Pranab Mukherjee, Vice-President, PM, Lok Sabha Speaker and former PMs Manmohan Singh and HD Deve Gowda to be on dais for launch* Anti-profiteering clause in a deterrent which is not intended to be used unless forced to.* Centre not considering farm loan waiver, will adhere to fiscal targets.

* We intend to stick to FRBM & Fiscal deficit targets