GST will be rolled out from June 30 midnight: Arun Jaitley

-
ALSO READGST on gold: Buying and making jewellery to get expensive for customers GST rates fixed: 3% tax on gold, 5% on clothes costing less than Rs 1,000 GST to create business efficiency in the medium term: CRISIL Need more time to prepare for GST rollout, says manufacturers' body Apparel upto Rs 1,000, biscuits, footwear cheaper; gold costlier under GST
-
The goods and services tax (GST) will be rolled out from June 30 midnight, finance minister Arun Jaitley said on Tuesday, adding that the economy will have to face short-term challenges in implementing the biggest tax reforms since Independence.
While addressing the media in New Delhi, Jaitley said the official launch of the GST will take place on the midnight of June 30 at a function which will be organised in Central Hall of Parliament.
President Pranab Mukherjee, Vice President Hamid Ansari, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh will be among those who will attend the special event, Jaitley told the media here.
Here are the highlights of his address:
* Must be prepared for short-term challenges on GST rollout
* GST should have a positive impact on the GDP
* All decisions by GST Council have been taken with consensus; All states have passed GST laws except Kerala & J&K
* Indirect taxation will undergo huge change post GST rollout
* We intend to stick to FRBM & Fiscal deficit targets
* Over medium to long term, revenues of Centre, states will grow; size of the formal economy to grow too: FM.
* President Pranab Mukherjee, Vice-President, PM, Lok Sabha Speaker and former PMs Manmohan Singh and HD Deve Gowda to be on dais for GST launch
* Anti-profiteering clause in GST a deterrent which is not intended to be used unless forced to.
* Centre not considering farm loan waiver, will adhere to fiscal targets.
* Anti-profiteering clause in GST a deterrent which is not intended to be used unless forced to.
* Centre not considering farm loan waiver, will adhere to fiscal targets.
FAQs on
GST will be rolled out from June 30 midnight: Arun Jaitley
Must be prepared for short-term challenges on GST rollout, said JaitleyMust be prepared for short-term challenges on GST rollout, said Jaitley
The goods and services tax (GST) will be rolled out from June 30 midnight, finance minister Arun Jaitley said on Tuesday, adding that the economy will have to face short-term challenges in implementing the biggest tax reforms since Independence.
While addressing the media in New Delhi, Jaitley said the official launch of the GST will take place on the midnight of June 30 at a function which will be organised in Central Hall of Parliament.
President Pranab Mukherjee, Vice President Hamid Ansari, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh will be among those who will attend the special event, Jaitley told the media here.
Here are the highlights of his address:
* Must be prepared for short-term challenges on GST rollout
* GST should have a positive impact on the GDP
* All decisions by GST Council have been taken with consensus; All states have passed GST laws except Kerala & J&K
* Indirect taxation will undergo huge change post GST rollout
* We intend to stick to FRBM & Fiscal deficit targets
* Over medium to long term, revenues of Centre, states will grow; size of the formal economy to grow too: FM.
* President Pranab Mukherjee, Vice-President, PM, Lok Sabha Speaker and former PMs Manmohan Singh and HD Deve Gowda to be on dais for GST launch
* Anti-profiteering clause in GST a deterrent which is not intended to be used unless forced to.
* Centre not considering farm loan waiver, will adhere to fiscal targets.
* Anti-profiteering clause in GST a deterrent which is not intended to be used unless forced to.
* Centre not considering farm loan waiver, will adhere to fiscal targets.
FAQs onBS Web TeamBusiness Standardhttp://bsmedia.business-standard.com/_media/bs/wap/images/bs_logo_amp.png 177 22
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU