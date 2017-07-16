GST will make India corruption free, end shadow economy: Union minister

Implementation of the is a step towards corruption free nation and will end the shadow economy, Union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said today.



Meghwal was addressing representatives of various business organisations, central and state officials in an event on the Goods and Services



The Union is committed to reforms and to speed up the economic growth, Meghwal said while assuring that the will benefit people from all sectors.The central has directed officials and ministers to tour to different parts of the country to educate people about and address problems post its implementation, the minister of state for said.Change is the sign of development and the technical transformation is heading the country towards progress, Meghwal said, adding that would soon be the country with strong economy in the world.The minister also said that five petroleum products that are out of would also be put up in the Council to gradually bring those under the new regime, he said.Service centres in every district have been set up to resolve related problems, the minister said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)