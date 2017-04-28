GST: Won't spring surprises in fixing rates, says Arun Jaitley

Said companies should pass on to consumers the benefit of reduction in taxes under GST

Minister Arun on Friday promised not to spring any surprises in fixing rates under the new regime, saying they will not be "significantly different" from current levels.



He, however, said companies should pass on to consumers the benefit of reduction in taxes under which will eliminate the current compounding effect of different central and state levies.



The Council, headed by and comprising representatives of all the states, is scheduled to meet in Srinagaron May 18-19to finalise rates on different goods and services after unifying at least 10 indirect taxes into the Goods and Services (GST).



Speaking at CII's Annual Meeting, he said rules and regulations governing have all been framed.



"We are now in final stages of fixing tariffs for different commodities.



"The formula under which it is being done has also been explained and therefore nobody is going to be taken by surprise, it's not going to be very significantly different (from present)," he said.



The Council has finalised four rate categories of 5, 12, 18 and 28 per cent after unifying levies like central excise, service and VAT.



Fitment will be done by adding the total incidence of current taxation (central plus state levies) and then putting the good or service in the bracket closest to it.



said the Council has so far had 13 meetings and has never had to resort to voting to decide on any issue.



"And therefore all states representing different political complexions, have all agreed (on structure)," he said.



The Minister said the Council is of the opinion that any benefit accruing from lower rates under should be passed on to consumers.



"Profit is not a bad word... But unfair enrichment is. And therefore the benefit of reduction in taxation is a benefit that consumers are entitled to. And that's not a principle that can be seriously contested," he said.



The laws approved by Parliament have incorporated an anti-profiteering provision to ensure that the reduction of incidence is passed on to the consumers.

Press Trust of India