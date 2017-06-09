TRENDING ON BS
GSTN has 50 days to take off, says CEO Prakash Kumar

It has conducted a trial on 3,200 entities across country to rectified glitches, says Prakash Kumar

Dilasha Seth & Nivedita Mookerji  |  New Delhi 

It’s like a war zone at the headquarters of the Goods and Services Tax Network (GSTN), the information technology backbone of the new indirect tax regime to be rolled out on July 1.  In his fourth floor office in Aerocity, the business district next to the international airport in New Delhi, GSTN Chief Executive Officer Prakash Kumar is clearly a man in demand. Small traders to India Inc majors, policy makers to consultants and lawyers, everyone wants a clear picture of the new tax system going live in a little over 20 days. The phones are ringing nonstop as team GSTN ...

