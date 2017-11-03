GSTN launches offline tool for filing returns under composition scheme

Network on Friday said it has launched an offline tool for filing of quarterly for taxpayers who opted for the



The offline tool for preparation of is available on portal and can be downloaded by taxpayers and consultants, the GSTN said in a statement.



" return can be prepared only using the offline tool. This has been done to facilitate small who can prepare the same on their own computers as per their convenience. Since they will be working offline, they do not need to be connected to the Internet," GSTN CEO Prakash Kumar said.The offline tool will also allow taxpayers check final payable amount and save the return for future use.They can then create the return file on the portal and upload it using the Internet.Nearly 15 lakh opted for composition scheme, which allows them to pay taxes at a concessional rate and makes compliance easy, under the Goods and Services (GST) which was rolled outfrom July 1.This is the first time the first quarter (July-September) of return filing by these after was rolled out.The scheme is optional under which manufacturers other than those of ice cream, pan masala and tobacco products have to pay a 2 per cent on their annual turnover.The rate is 5 per cent for restaurant services and 1 per cent for traders.There are over 1 crore registered under the GST, which has amalgamated over a dozen taxes to make India into a single market for seamless flow of goods and services.The Council had last month raised the turnover threshold from Rs 75 lakh to Rs 1 crore for to opt for the scheme.Hence, those with turnover of up to Rs 1 crore can take advantage of the beginning October 1.The user manual and FAQs for offline utility are available on portal, the statement added.