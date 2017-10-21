GST Network has launched an excel-based offline tool for businesses to file initial GSTR- 3B returns.



Taxpayers can download the offline utility from the GSTN portal under the download section and after fill in the data. Following this, the file can be uploaded on GST portal.



After uploading of the return to the GST Portal, the taxpayer has to preview the form, complete formalities like submit, offset the liability and file their GSTR-3B Return using digital signature or electronic verification code, GSTN said in a statement."This facility will provide an opportunity to the taxpayer to verify details of before filing and minimise chances of error," GSTN CEO Prakash Kumar said.

