GSTN starts registration of casual taxpayers for occasional businessmen

A casual taxpayer is a person who occasionally undertakes business transactions in a state/Union Territory where he/she has no place of business.



Goods & Services Network (GSTN) Chairman Navin Kumar said that the registration as 'casual taxpayer' will be valid for 90 days.A payer will also have the option to extend the registration duration once for a maximum of 90 days before the expiry of the initial period for which registration was granted."A taxpayer must go for registration as casual taxpayer at least 5 working days prior to the commencement of business," Kumar said.Rather than registering as regular taxpayer and being required to file 'nil' returns during off-business months, can enrol for a limited period of time, said in a statement.After a taxpayer has opted to register as a 'casual taxpayer', a challan has to be generated after giving estimated values of supplies and and cess liability during the period of registration.The taxpayer has to make advance payment using the payment modes available at the portal, thereby completing the second stage of registration, it added."In case such a taxpayer has deposited advance but does not wish to continue the business, the taxpayer can apply for a refund at the time of filing application for surrender of registration," said, adding a casual taxpayer is not allowed to opt for the composition scheme.Composition scheme allows businesses to pay taxes at a concessional rate and makes compliance easy.Goods and Services (GST) was rolled out from July 1 and the process of the first return filing in form GSTR-3B for the month for July has already started on the portal.