Gujarat, Bihar, four others join e-way Bill platform; GSTN begins trial run

As many as six more states, including Gujarat, Haryana and Bihar, on Tuesday, joined the government's centralised system for inter-state road transportation of goods in the GST regime, taking the total to ten. Under the rolled out from July last year, inter-state movement of goods beyond 10 km, with a value of Rs 50,000 and above, will mandatorily require from February 1. Four states - Karnataka, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand and Kerala -- had already started using Today, six more states -- Haryana, Bihar, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Sikkim and Jharkhand -- have started the trial runs kickstarted by the (GSTN). "Other states are also likely to join us soon in this initiative and it will implement it throughout the country from next month. Transporters and other taxpayers will not be required to visit any tax office or check post under this system and the can be generated electronically," CEO Prakash Kumar said. Transporters who want to generate can visit the 'ewaybill.nic.in' portal and register themselves by giving the GSTIN.

Transporters who are not registered under GST can enrol themselves under system by providing their PAN or Aadhaar to generate the eWay Bill. There is a provision for cancellation of within 24 hours of its generation.