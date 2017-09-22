Gujarat expects textile policy extension to attract Rs 5,000 cr

The government's decision to extend its policy by a year is set, it believes, to attract Rs 5,000 crore of more in sectors across the value chain.

Implemented in 2013, the policy has attracted around Rs 20,000 crore of in four years and created 2.5 million jobs, half to rural women, says the government. Th year's extension was announced early this month.

The government estimates addition till now of a million units of spindle capacity in the spinning sector and setting up of over 1,000 units in technical textiles.

"There has been shifting of units from Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Maharashtra. The extension would see a further boost in fresh investment," said Siddhartha Rajagopal, executive director, The Cotton Textiles Export Promotion Council.

The extension is expected to add 300 ginning units, to 1,400, and double the spinning capacity to four million a year. Apart from setting up of units in other segments, such as technical textiles, silk, jute and wool.

has been the largest producer and exporter of cotton in the country, at 33 per cent and 60 per cent, respectively, of the national total.

Under the policy, the state government offers interest subsidy of five percentage points on new plant and machinery (P&M) for value addition, apart from six per cent and seven per cent for technical textiles and on new P&M for cotton spinning, respectively. Also, refund of value added tax (VAT) on expansion of existing units from cotton to garments and made-ups, in addition to power rate concession on new for at a rupee a unit.

The government also extends financial support of 50 per cent (up to Rs 30 crore) for establishing a and apparel park, and a maximum of Rs 10 crore for other technical parks.

"Fresh here would would impact flow into other states, as the policy extension would help in several benefits for players here," said R K Dalmia, president,

Other states have followed Gujarat's policy to attract flow into this sector. Maharashtra has announced the setting up a number of parks in Vidarbha. Tamil Nadu, Andhra and Telangana have also announced incentives for setting up of new units. However, has an advantage in terms of strategic location near large consumer markets and in ports for export.

"The overall policy was advantageous for attracting in the state," says Rahul Mehta, president, Clothing Manufacturers Association of India.