Gujarat first state to implement coal utilisation between power units

Setting a precedent, Gujarat has issued tender for power developers to receive cheap coal
marked for the state in return of selling it coal-based power at less than Rs 2.82 per unit. Through the auction, Gujarat will transfer the coal
allocated to power generating stations owned by Gujarat State Electricity
Corporation (GSECL) to more fuel efficient private power plants.
The reverse auction
would be held in September for procuring 1000 MW of power. The successful power plant would be selling electricity
to the state from October 1 to June 30, 2018, said officials in the ministry of power.
Officials said the average landed cost of coal
for the seven coal-based power units of GSECL
is about Rs 4,812 per metric tonne, of which half is accounted as transportation cost. GSECL
also has an allocation from Korba Coalfield in Chhattisgarh and Korea Rewa coal
a field in Madhya Pradesh.
The move is in line with the initiatives of the Central government to ensure fuel availability to stressed power plants. The aim was to reduce the cost of fuel for financially ailing distribution companies and ensure effective distribution of domestic coal.
In May last year, the Cabinet approved the proposal for allowing flexibility in utilisation of domestic coal
amongst power generating stations. Under the new policy, the coal
requirement of a state would be clubbed and assigned to the respective state/state nominated agencies. The state would then award coal
linkage according to the need, efficiency and cost of power to the power plants in its territory.
The policy
also allowed coal
swaps from inefficient plants to efficient plants and from plants situated away from coal
mines to pit head to minimise cost of coal
transportation thus leading to reduction in cost of power.
For the central owned power plants, coal
linkages of individual Central Generating Stations (CGS) would be clubbed and assigned to the company owning the CGS, to enable the efficient coal
utilization amongst end use generating stations.
In case of use of coal
in State/ Central Generating Plants, the deciding criteria shall be plant efficiency, coal
transportation cost, transmission charges and overall cost of power.
The private owned independent power plants (IPPs) however would have to bid for the coal
linkage. The basis of bidding would be the location of source of coal, quantity of coal, quantum of power, and delivery point for the receipt of power which they would have to indicate upfront.
