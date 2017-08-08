Gujarat first state to implement coal utilisation between power units

Setting a precedent, Gujarat has issued tender for power developers to receive cheap marked for the state in return of selling it coal-based power at less than Rs 2.82 per unit. Through the auction, Gujarat will transfer the allocated to power generating stations owned by Corporation (GSECL) to more fuel efficient private power plants.

The reverse would be held in September for procuring 1000 MW of power. The successful power plant would be selling to the state from October 1 to June 30, 2018, said officials in the ministry of power.

Officials said the average landed cost of for the seven coal-based power units of is about Rs 4,812 per metric tonne, of which half is accounted as transportation cost. also has an allocation from Korba Coalfield in Chhattisgarh and Korea Rewa a field in Madhya Pradesh.

The move is in line with the initiatives of the Central government to ensure fuel availability to stressed power plants. The aim was to reduce the cost of fuel for financially ailing distribution companies and ensure effective distribution of domestic

In May last year, the Cabinet approved the proposal for allowing flexibility in utilisation of domestic amongst power generating stations. Under the new policy, the requirement of a state would be clubbed and assigned to the respective state/state nominated agencies. The state would then award linkage according to the need, efficiency and cost of power to the power plants in its territory.

The also allowed swaps from inefficient plants to efficient plants and from plants situated away from mines to pit head to minimise cost of transportation thus leading to reduction in cost of power.

For the central owned power plants, linkages of individual Central Generating Stations (CGS) would be clubbed and assigned to the company owning the CGS, to enable the efficient utilization amongst end use generating stations.

In case of use of in State/ Central Generating Plants, the deciding criteria shall be plant efficiency, transportation cost, transmission charges and overall cost of power.

The private owned independent power plants (IPPs) however would have to bid for the linkage. The basis of bidding would be the location of source of coal, quantity of coal, quantum of power, and delivery point for the receipt of power which they would have to indicate upfront.