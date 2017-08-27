Gujarat halts solar pump tender after taking advance from farmers

The Gujarat government has halted its solar pump programme after making headway in both procurement and distribution, it is learnt. In January, the state government came out with a tender for 5,000 solar-powered agriculture pumps worth Rs 200 crore. Around 25 small & medium enterprises (SMEs) were awarded the contracts. 10% of the cost of each pump was also collected from 7,500 farmers as guarantee money. The state government even wrote multiple letters to contractors to expedite the work. Now six months later, in its communication with contractors and discoms, the state ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?