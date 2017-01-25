Gujarat ranks first among states in moving towards cashless economy: Walnut

When it comes to moving towards a after demonetisation, a latest analysis based on data from over 5 million users of a personal finance app shows that takes the top spot among states. It is followed by and Haryana.

One of the most industrialised states in the country, Maharashtra ranks 10th on the list, while Delhi stands fifth.

A personal finance management app called has created a scorecard comparing how each state is moving towards a post-demonetisation, based on an aggregate and anonymised analysis of its over 5 million users' data.

The scorecard ranks states based on percentage increase in overall cashless transactions, growth in shoppers using debit or credit card for the first time and growth in merchants accepting digital payments.

Based on these parameters, Gujarat, and emerged as the top three states with the highest growth in going cashless in the country.

The app also tracked category-wise spends for the top five states and fuel expenditure emerged as the leading category for cashless transactions post-demonetisation, followed by travel and food & beverages.

Commenting on the scorecard, Amit Bhor, co-founder & CEO of said, "The increase in cashless transactions is a healthy trend that's visible across almost all states. The scorecard is our effort to support the vision of digital India. We aim to bring a data-driven transparency to policy decisions and help the relevant stakeholders understand the gaps in the ecosystem through this endeavour."

State Rankings

1. Gujarat

2. Telangana

3. Haryana

4. Uttar Pradesh

5. Delhi

6. Himachal Pradesh

7. Uttarakhand

8. Punjab

9. Andhra Pradesh

10. Maharashtra

11. Rajasthan

12. Karnataka

13. Tamil Nadu

14. Jharkhand

15. Meghalaya

16. Assam

17. Kerala

18. Goa

19. West Bengal

20. Chattisgarh

21. Odisha

22. Bihar

23. Madhya Pradesh

24. Nagaland

25. Arunachal Pradesh

26. Mizoram

27. Tripura

28. Manipur

29. Jammu & Kashmir