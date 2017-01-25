Gujarat ranks first among states in moving towards cashless economy: Walnut

When it comes to moving towards a cashless economy
after demonetisation, a latest analysis based on data from over 5 million users of a personal finance app shows that Gujarat
takes the top spot among states. It is followed by Telangana
and Haryana.
One of the most industrialised states in the country, Maharashtra ranks 10th on the list, while Delhi stands fifth.
A personal finance management app called Walnut
has created a scorecard comparing how each state is moving towards a cashless economy
post-demonetisation, based on an aggregate and anonymised analysis of its over 5 million users' data.
The scorecard ranks states based on percentage increase in overall cashless transactions, growth in shoppers using debit or credit card for the first time and growth in merchants accepting digital payments.
Based on these parameters, Gujarat, Haryana
and Telangana
emerged as the top three states with the highest growth in going cashless in the country.
The app also tracked category-wise spends for the top five states and fuel expenditure emerged as the leading category for cashless transactions post-demonetisation, followed by travel and food & beverages.
Commenting on the scorecard, Amit Bhor, co-founder & CEO of Walnut
said, "The increase in cashless transactions is a healthy trend that's visible across almost all states. The scorecard is our effort to support the vision of digital India. We aim to bring a data-driven transparency to policy decisions and help the relevant stakeholders understand the gaps in the ecosystem through this endeavour."
State Rankings
1. Gujarat
2. Telangana
3. Haryana
4. Uttar Pradesh
5. Delhi
6. Himachal Pradesh
7. Uttarakhand
8. Punjab
9. Andhra Pradesh
10. Maharashtra
11. Rajasthan
12. Karnataka
13. Tamil Nadu
14. Jharkhand
15. Meghalaya
16. Assam
17. Kerala
18. Goa
19. West Bengal
20. Chattisgarh
21. Odisha
22. Bihar
23. Madhya Pradesh
24. Nagaland
25. Arunachal Pradesh
26. Mizoram
27. Tripura
28. Manipur
29. Jammu & Kashmir