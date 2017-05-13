Gujarat ready for GST rollout, over 5 lakh bizmen enrolled: Vijay Rupani

The state has little over 500,000 lakh commercial taxpayers

Chief Minister today claimed that the state is ready for the Goods and Services (GST) rollout on July 1 with over 5 lakh businessmen enrolling with the network.



The state has little over 500,000 lakh commercial taxpayers. “Over 500,000 businessmen (taxpayers) from have enrolled (with Network). is ready for its rollout (on July 1)," Rupani told reporters here.



Speaking to the taxpayers at a seminar organised by the Bar Association here today, Rupani said is an important step in the direction of country's reform, and the process will make regime simple and transparent.



“As against separate service tax, VAT and excise duty of different states, the will unite the country,” he said.



The phase-1 of enrolment with Network was suspended on April 30, and will be again opened for 15 days from June 1.



On May 9, the assembly had passed the state Goods and Services (GST) Bill unanimously during a day-long special session.



The also passed two other related Bills.



The Centre is looking to meet a target of July 1 roll out of the historic reform which subsumes several indirect taxes levied by both the Centre and state governments like excise duty, VAT, service tax, among others.



Press Trust of India