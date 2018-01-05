H2FY18 GDP growth should be better: Experts

-
Sajjid Z Chinoy, Chief India economist, JP Morgan: GDP will clock lesser than 6.5% growth. CSO has to assume govt will achieve 3.2% fiscal defcit target. Hence, they reached a more optimistic number.
Soumya Kanti Ghosh, chief economist adviser, SBI, said: "Second half GDP numbers should be better than CSO's estimates. Last year, they had revised the numbers after the budget. So today's numbers might have a shelf life of two months. GDP will not deviate much from prediction. I think the GVA estimate is conservative. It should be around 6.3%."
