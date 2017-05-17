Hackers behind Wannacry just stole $66,000 in Bitcoin. Now what?

The hackers behind the massive WannaCry cyberattack have succeeded in extracting some ransom payments from people locked out of their computers. But they don’t yet have dollars to show for it. The cyberthieves took payment for their so-called ransomware in bitcoin, the digital currency that has become a popular tool for moving money across borders quietly—about $66,000 worth. Now comes the hard part: converting that bitcoin into cash with the whole world watching their every move. While bitcoin generally offers anonymity to its users, it isn’t ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?