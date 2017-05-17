TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

Modi govt has pumped Rs 16,800 crore into bleeding Air India
Business Standard

Hackers behind Wannacry just stole $66,000 in Bitcoin. Now what?

Converting that bitcoin into cash with the whole world watching their every move will be tough

Paul Vigna | WSJ 

The hackers behind the massive WannaCry cyberattack have succeeded in extracting some ransom payments from people locked out of their computers. But they don’t yet have dollars to show for it. The cyberthieves took payment for their so-called ransomware in bitcoin, the digital currency that has become a popular tool for moving money across borders quietly—about $66,000 worth. Now comes the hard part: converting that bitcoin into cash with the whole world watching their every move. While bitcoin generally offers anonymity to its users, it isn’t ...

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH

Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.

LOGIN

EMAIL / USER NAME
PASSWORD
REMEMBER ME Forgot password?
LOGIN

Not a member yet ? Resister Now

Connect using any below

  • Don't lose the opportunity of saving $26.77 per month
  • Don't lose the opportunity of saving $26.77 per month
Total Amount
Rs. 0.00
To proceed, kindly select a subscription package

WHAT YOU GET

On Business Standard Digital

  • Access your subscription from anywhere. Be it your computer, tablet or smartphone using a browser or the App, Your Choice.
  • Access to exclusive content, features, opinions and comment, hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies. Get all the news upates at the end of each day through E-Mail.
  • Pick the industry that you want to track. And get a daily news letter specific to that industry. Cut out the clutter.
  • And stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio
  • Access 18 years of archival data

On Digital

  • Seamless access to WSJ.com with your Business Standard digital account.
  • Experience the best of the Journal's reporting, video and interactive features.
  • Read about the people and events shaping business, finance, technology, politics, technology and culture.
  • Stay informed with newsletters - an easy way to get WSJ content straight to your inbox - making life easier on your busiest days.
  • More business executives read the Journal globally than any other publication.
*Note :
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Hackers behind Wannacry just stole $66,000 in Bitcoin. Now what?

Converting that bitcoin into cash with the whole world watching their every move will be tough

Converting that bitcoin into cash with the whole world watching their every move will be tough The hackers behind the massive WannaCry cyberattack have succeeded in extracting some ransom payments from people locked out of their computers. But they don’t yet have dollars to show for it. The cyberthieves took payment for their so-called ransomware in bitcoin, the digital currency that has become a popular tool for moving money across borders quietly—about $66,000 worth. Now comes the hard part: converting that bitcoin into cash with the whole world watching their every move. While bitcoin generally offers anonymity to its users, it isn’t ... image
Business Standard
177 22

Hackers behind Wannacry just stole $66,000 in Bitcoin. Now what?

Converting that bitcoin into cash with the whole world watching their every move will be tough

The hackers behind the massive WannaCry cyberattack have succeeded in extracting some ransom payments from people locked out of their computers. But they don’t yet have dollars to show for it. The cyberthieves took payment for their so-called ransomware in bitcoin, the digital currency that has become a popular tool for moving money across borders quietly—about $66,000 worth. Now comes the hard part: converting that bitcoin into cash with the whole world watching their every move. While bitcoin generally offers anonymity to its users, it isn’t ...

image
Business Standard
177 22