Haryana govt departments to start GST registration from July 25: Official

The registration of all government departments in Haryana under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) will start from July 25, a top state official said today.



The Drawing and Disbursing Officers (DDOs) of all departments have been directed to get themselves registered under GST, Chief Secretary D S Dhesi said here today, while presiding over the first meeting of the committee constituted to monitor the implementation of



The state government has decided to depute Administrative Secretaries on duty to review the implementation of in all districts, the official said.Twelve sectoral groups, which include banking, financial services and insurance, telecom, IT, e-commerce and logistics, have been formed for the implementation of So far 2,07,838 dealers have successfully enrolled under migration and by July 31, all dealers in Haryana would be enrolled.For the migration of pending dealers, directions have been issued to Excise and Taxation Officers of all districts. Apart from this, 16,495 applications have been received for registration and 12,897 have been generated through Goods and Service Tax Identification Number (GSTIN). In order to sensitise the stakeholders, awareness campaigns, refresher training on and modules and seminars were organised in all districts.

