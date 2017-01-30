Has ease of doing business remained only a slogan? - Part 1

The customs department at India’s largest container port wants importers and exporters to complete their paperwork in a day, from the current average of a week. It is a massive exercise. However, business leaders feel the department has set too many stiff conditions, while the local people are concerned the rush will kill off their employment with the port. The project to speed transactions at Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (Navi Mumbai) means a lot for India’s progress on the global Ease of Doing Business (EDB) ranking. It is not only about paperwork. ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?