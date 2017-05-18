TRENDING ON BS
GST Council has done a commendable job, say experts
Business Standard

Here are rates of all the items as fixed by GST Council

Foodgrains are slated to cost less from July 1

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

GST
Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Foodgrains will cost less from July 1 when the nation-wide Goods and Service Tax (GST) is rolled out as the GST Council today decided to exempt the daily-use commodities from the levy.

Here's a complete list of the rates of all 1,211 items but six were finalised at the first day of the two-day meeting in Srinagar of the GST Council, headed by Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and comprising state representatives.

Also, here's a complete list of all the items that the GST Council has broadly approved as the rates of GST Compensation Cess to be levied on certain goods. 

1. GST Rate Schedule for Goods

(Click on picture for full list)
(Click on picture for full list)


2. GST Compensation Cess Rates for different supplies

(Click on picture for full list)
(Click on picture for full list)
 

