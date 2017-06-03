Here's how GST will impact gold

-
- Unorganised sector has been out of the indirect tax net so far
- Only around 2,000 jewellers registered for excise
- It constitutes 300,000 to 500,000 jewellers and artisans
- Employs a few million directly or indirectly, according to NSSO
- Rural demand for gold jewellery estimated at 200 tonnes
- Cash transactions are still prevalent and smuggling has not stopped
- Organised sector will grow
- Investments in sovereign gold bonds could be beneficial, as it will not attract GST
- NSSO notes urban and rural areas spent 17% of the expenditure on durable goods and on purchase of gold and jewellery
- If NITI Aayog proposal of 5% GST on gold and 7% Customs duty is accepted, it will keep burden same
- Making charges of 18% payable to workers should be eligible for input credit
