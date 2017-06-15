Here's the complete list of pre-GST discounts being offered by companies

While apparel makers are trying to liquidate old stock, auto firms try to draw buyers to showrooms

It is turning out to be bonanza time for consumers as companies, ranging from apparels to car manufacturers, woo them with attractive discounts ahead of the implementation of the (GST) next month.



While are trying to liquidate old stock ahead of the new tax regime, are attempting to draw buyers to showrooms with attractive limited period discounts of up to Rs 2.5 lakh across a range of vehicles sold in the country.



Brands such as Levi's, and are currently on a clearance mode offering high discounts.



"The retailers do not want to keep much of stock because the remaining stock will move to the regime and the margins would then vary. No brand can sell the entire stock before July 1 but they are trying to do the maximum," Worldwide MD Harkirat Singh told PTI.



He said the has come just ahead of the usual seasonal discount and the brands have slightly advanced their offers.



is currently offering up to 40 per cent discount on most of its items. On select items, the discount is even more.



An employee at an exclusive store of Levi's here at the Capital said the company sent instructions to "clear old stock by offering these discounts as soon as possible because of the GST".



Levi's is offering buy-two get-two scheme on most of its items. Similarly, footwear majors and are also offering up to 50 per cent discount.



Future group multibrand retail format Central's Chief of Marketing & Head of Customer Loyalty Jitendranath Patri said discounts have also been offered by keeping shopping in mind.



The Council has decided to tax man-made apparel up to Rs 1,000 at 5 per cent, while those costing above Rs 1,000, will attract 12 per cent. At present, the total tax incidence is around 8 per cent depending upon the states.



On the automobile front, Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Honda, Nissan, and have all come out with different schemes that are valid for June only.



Dealers of the country's largest car-maker are offering discounts between Rs 25,000 and Rs 35,000. Similarly, is offering benefits ranging between Rs 27,000 on Scorpio to Rs 90,000 on XUV500 till June 30.



Motor India dealers are offering discounts ranging between Rs 25,000 on Elite i20 and all-new Xcent to Rs 2.5 lakh on premium SUV SantaFe.



Cars India, on the other hand, is offering up to Rs 14,500 discount on its hatchback Brio, Rs 50,000 on compact sedan Amaze, Rs 17,000 on premium hatchback Jazz and Rs 60,000 on B-RV under a special scheme valid during June.



"We are giving price protection to the customers for cars retailed from June 10 to June 30 which means that customers will buy the car at [a] pre- price now. Post implementation whatever the difference in ex-showroom price it will be returned back to the customer by the dealer," a Cars India spokesperson said.



Japanese carmaker Nissan's dealers are also offering benefits of up to Rs 80,000 on sports utility vehicle and around Rs 25,000 on small car Micra.



Industry analysts said the companies have been forced to come up with the discounts as potential customers have held back on purchases expecting prices to come down after the implementation of



Under the rates, cars will attract the top rate of 28 per cent with a cess in the range of 1-15 per cent on top of it.



While small petrol car with an engine less than 1,200 cc will attract 1 per cent cess, that with a diesel engine of less than 1,500 cc will attract 3 per cent cess.



Standard Utility Vehicles (SUVs) with more than 4 metres length and engine greater than 1,500 cc will attract a cess of 15 per cent.



Already, has announced discounts of up to Rs 30,000 on its compact SUV EcoSport, sedan Aspire and hatchback Figo to pass on benefits of new tax rates under



German luxury car maker has slashed prices of its models in India by up to Rs 10 lakh till June 30. Rival BMW also said it is offering "benefits up to 12 per cent" on ex- showroom prices that include benefits.



Besides, Mercedes Benz has announced the reduction of prices of its vehicles produced in India by up to Rs 7 lakh. Tata- Motors-owned (JLR) has cut prices of select models by up to Rs 10.9 lakh.



In the two-wheeler space, niche bike maker is pre-emptively extending the benefits to its customers while Bajaj Auto has also announced the reduction in prices of its motorcycles by up to Rs 4,500 to pass on the expected benefit of to customers.

