Hidden figures: How women fare in India in health, education and economics

The collective indifference of the Indian political and administrative apparatus to sexual assault against women was on display yet again last week as protests against the inaction over rape of an eight-year-old girl in Jammu and a teenager in Uttar Pradesh gained global headlines. This only reflected the deep-rooted misogyny in Indian society even 70 years after India became a modern independent state.

The latest discourse revived the familiar narrative about the status of women in India, and nothing reflects this more starkly than India’s gender statistics. As people search ...