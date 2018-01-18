High export duty of 30% deny Indian players edge in chrome ore trade

A steep export duty of 30 per cent has made exports of low-grade and chrome concentrates from the country unviable. This has led to African countries such as South Africa and Gabon stealing a march over India in seaborne chrome trade. Until a few years back, India was a significant player in trade, especially chrome concentrates that fetched good premiums in the export market. With exports no longer lucrative, the inventory of low-grade chromite, which has no use in the domestic market, has piled up to 2.5 million tonnes at mine heads by the end of 2015-16. Low-grade chromite has no direct use in the industry and hence, gets accumulated. Besides this, the infrastructure created to enrich it into concentrates also lies underutilised due to fragile demand. While exports are taxed at 30 per cent, there is no duty on where unhindered exports are happening. An industry source said: “There is a need to provide a level-playing field to chrome concentrate producers and rationalise export duty on it. This will help in the utilisation of installed capacity, provide employment to local people besides spurring economic development of the area where low-grade ore can be processed or beneficiated for exports. High-grade ore, which is a precious mineral exported in the guise of must be restricted to safeguard domestic producers and the country’s economic interests”.

lobby body Federation of Indian Mineral Industries (Fimi) has written to the Ministry of Finance, pitching for removal of export duty on in the Budget for 2018-19. “If export duty cannot be rationalised, the should think of levying some import duty on chrome ore”, said a Fimi official.

To boost and exports of and chrome concentrates, the Union government, in the 2016-17 Budget, waived off the 30 per cent export duty. However, the duty was reimposed again on May 26, 2016, mostly on pressure from the industry.

producers say chrome concentrates are already being used by the industry and the lower grade (chromite content of 15-42 per cent) needs to beneficiated.

“We believe no raw material that is consumed by the domestic industry should be exported except for value-added products. In case of chrome concentrates, which is a value-added product and also used by the industry, we are of the view that there should be a cap on its exports”, said J K Chatterjee, secretary general with the Indian Ferro Alloy Producers’ Association (IFAPA).

The country’s domestic consumption of chrome is in the range of 2.4-2.5 million tonnes. The producers use friable and chrome concentrates in the ration of 70:30. Production of one tonne of needs 2.4 tonnes of chrome ore/concentrates along with 3800-4000 units of power. Around 70 per cent of the manufactured in the country is exported, mostly to China.