High GST rate will kill hybrid cars: Automakers tell govt

Automakers will this week urge the government to lower a proposed sales tax on hybrid vehicles, as they fear the planned rate could make development of the technology unviable, industry sources and executives told Reuters on Monday.

Last week, the government said it would tax at a rate as high as 43 per cent under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) tax regime set to come into effect from July 1. That would be significantly higher than the prevailing tax of about 29 per cent on such cars.

The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), whose members include companies such as Suzuki, Mahindra & Mahindra and Motor Corp, will push to lower the proposed rate, an industry source involved in the matter said.

If the tax is not reconsidered, it will essentially make all hybrid cars unviable, R C Bhargava, chairman of Suzuki, the country's top-selling carmaker, told Reuters.

"It would drive hybrids out of the market," he said.

The higher tax on comes at a time when the government is designing a new green car policy that incentivises over hybrid and conventional models. This is already worrying some carmakers that have invested in hybrid technology.

Bhargava said both electric and should be promoted, with buyers allowed to choose.

The new tax structure proposes 12 per cent tax on electric vehicles, about 28 per cent tax on small petrol cars, and a 43 per cent tax on luxury vehicles, the same rate as some hybrids.

Revenue Secretary Hasmukh Adhia, on Monday, clarified that small would be taxed at 28 per cent whereas large hybrids would be taxed at 43 per cent. He did not clarify what would qualify as large hybrids.

had earlier asked that hybrid and electric cars be taxed 10 per cent lower than petrol and diesel cars.

Toyota, which sells the Camry hybrid sedan in India, said in a statement that the government was being "short-sighted" by denying strong the same benefit as electrics.

To achieve cleaner vehicles, the government should review the proposed tax structure, said Shekhar Viswanathan, the vice chair at Toyota's India unit.