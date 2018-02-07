High tide for 300 dry ports: commerce ministry plans infra overhaul

Representational image India’s 300 dry ports, also known as inland container depots (ICDs), are finally getting the attention they deserve. The first fortnight of January saw the commerce ministry announce that it would overhaul the infrastructure standards in dry ports.

A significant part of the exercise would involve a comparative assessment of the laws governing ICDs, their funding patterns and subsidies with international best practices. The move is part of the commerce ministry’s focus on port-led development to boost exports and is expected ...