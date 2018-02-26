High vessel-related charges, smaller draft make rate regime at ports sticky

Relatively smaller draft, high vessel-related charges and somewhat poor location of make it difficult for Indian ports, such as the port in Kerala, to keep rate consistently competitive in a market where the neighbouring Port of draws higher volumes in the trans-shipment space. “ is strategically located as it is situated on the main trading lane. In comparison, has a difficult location and lines need to travel more miles. This means, lines will have to spend more time and money if they have to use this port for trans-shipment,” said Subrata Behera, manager, and container research of maritime consultancy firm Drewry. “Due to this, has not been able to grow as a trans-shipment destination despite efforts.” Vallarpadam, also known as (ICTT), is located on the west coast and has draft of about 14.5 meters. This relatively smaller draft compared to the 16-metre draft of the port is another hindrance in the development of the Indian facility as a trans-shipment hub. “A line engaged in trans-shipment would typically call several different sized from different regions of the world to one location and create a trans-shipment hub there but for that, the size of the draft needs to be such that of varied sizes should be able to move in and out. It is here where takes a hit, as its 14.5-metre draft is not big enough to fit all kinds of So, even if there are only two out of seven-eight of a single line that do not fit into the draft, the line will not make that port as its trans-shipment hub,” explained an official with ICTT. ICTT, the first trans-shipment terminal in India is part of the Cochin Port Trust and also the first container terminal to operate in a Special Economic Zone. Currently, DP World operates the terminal at Since ICTT is part of Cochin Port Trust, the (TAMP) governs the rate, against the port that has a more flexible pricing regime, similar to that of private in India. But despite the regulations, Cochin Port Trust is charging $152 per trans-shipment container, against $82 per trans-shipment container at However, is offering a discounted rate of $65 per trans-shipment container vessel, which makes it lower than Colombo, said port officials. “Discounts cannot be a long-term solution as Colombo, too, enjoys pricing flexibility and can easily offer more competitive rates,” said Behera. The rate structure of TAMP is such that its vessel-related-charges component is seven-eight fold higher compared to what has to offer.

Industry officials said since these were audited costs taking into consideration the costs of investment and tax, these charges cannot be lowered or done away with but terminals can offer a discount. These charges are between port and TAMP, and a terminal operator is not involved in this section of costing.