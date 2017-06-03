Higher GST to make textiles costlier, industry laments lack of uniformity

Textile products
are likely to become more expensive, with the government fixing a higher rate on them under the Goods and Services Tax (GST), than the rates at which they are currently taxed.
A section of industry is saying that differential treatment for cotton
and synthetic fibre on GST
rate is an opportunity lost for a uniform rate for textile sector.
The government has fixed a 5 per cent GST
rate on cotton
fibre, yarn and fabric against the current prevailing rate of “nil”. This means, cotton
yarn and fabric would now attract 5 per cent duty, which would make all products proportionately costlier. Some states, however, had levied value added tax on cotton
yarn and fabric at 2-4 per cent. Overall, 5 per cent GST
levy is higher than the existing levies on cotton
yarn and fabric. Silk and jute have been kept under “nil” category under the GST.
Man-made or synthetic fibre yarn will attract 18 per cent GST.
|
GST levy on textiles
|
Silk and jute
|
0%
|
Cotton and natural fibre
|
5%
|
Manmade fibre
|
18%
|
All categories of yarn
|
5%
|
Manmade yarn
|
18%
|
Fabric
|
5%
|
Apparels priced above Rs 1,000
|
12%
|
Apparels prced below Rs 1,000
|
5%
While all apparels
would attract 12 per cent GST
once the tax is rolled out, against the current levy of 6-7 per cent, apparels
below worth Rs 1,000 would levy 5 per cent GST.
“We are happy with the government’s decision to keep fabric under 5 per cent and apparel under 12 per cent,” said R K Dalmia, President, Century Textiles.
While announcing these rates, the Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, however, clarified that textiles manufacturer would not given credit outflow. This means, an input credit
above the prescribed limit would not be granted to textiles manufactures, said Jaitley.
He said this in the context of 18 per cent GST
for man-made yarn, while fabric made from that will attract 5 per cent and hence full input credit
will not be utilised.
S C Kapur, chairman of association of synthetic fibre industry said, "The government should have appiled a uniform rate to the textile industry which has been the global practice. Man-made fibre tax at cotton
yarn level would have helped higher investment in the sector. Additional demand for fabric can be fulfilled by synthetic makers as there will always be an upper limit to produce more cotton.
"
Synthetic yarn and cotton
yarn blended fabric constitutes 70-80 per cent of total fabric and hence mis-declaring synthetic fibre as cotton
in blended fabric is not ruled out, say industry captains.
With this, readymade garments would become costlier proportionately. Had input credit
been granted, garments manufacturers would get a breather in terms of taxes on raw materials.
“The 5 per cent GST
levy on cotton
yarn and fabric would make interstate movement of goods smoother and business would become transparent. A small increase in the product rate would become immaterial once business goes with uniform tax rates across the country. Meanwhile, the rate of 12 per cent for textiles is progressive and will lead to the growth and development of the entire value chain,” said Ujwal Lahoti, Chairman of The Cotton
Textiles Export Promotion Council (Texprocil).
The GST
rate for textiles will eliminate the cascading effect of duty/taxes which will reduce the costs and improve the competitiveness of the textiles exports.
“Five per cent GST
on cotton
yarn and fabrics
would help producers with compliance and encourage farmers to grow more cotton, Lahoti added.
With this low rate, Indian producers would become competitive in the world which will help India’s textiles exports grow in coming years, a senior industry official said.
