Higher GST to make textiles costlier, industry laments lack of uniformity

are likely to become more expensive, with the government fixing a higher rate on them under the Goods and Services Tax (GST), than the rates at which they are currently taxed.

A section of industry is saying that differential treatment for and synthetic fibre on rate is an opportunity lost for a uniform rate for textile sector.



The government has fixed a 5 per cent rate on fibre, yarn and fabric against the current prevailing rate of "nil". This means, yarn and fabric would now attract 5 per cent duty, which would make all products proportionately costlier. Some states, however, had levied value added tax on yarn and fabric at 2-4 per cent. Overall, 5 per cent levy is higher than the existing levies on yarn and fabric. Silk and jute have been kept under "nil" category under the Man-made or synthetic fibre yarn will attract 18 per cent

levy on textiles Silk and jute 0% and natural fibre 5% Manmade fibre 18% All categories of yarn 5% Manmade yarn 18% Fabric 5% priced above Rs 1,000 12% prced below Rs 1,000 5% While all would attract 12 per cent once the tax is rolled out, against the current levy of 6-7 per cent, below worth Rs 1,000 would levy 5 per cent

“We are happy with the government’s decision to keep fabric under 5 per cent and apparel under 12 per cent,” said R K Dalmia, President, Century Textiles.



While announcing these rates, the Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, however, clarified that textiles manufacturer would not given credit outflow. This means, an above the prescribed limit would not be granted to textiles manufactures, said Jaitley.

He said this in the context of 18 per cent for man-made yarn, while fabric made from that will attract 5 per cent and hence full will not be utilised.

S C Kapur, chairman of association of synthetic fibre industry said, "The government should have appiled a uniform rate to the textile industry which has been the global practice. Man-made fibre tax at yarn level would have helped higher investment in the sector. Additional demand for fabric can be fulfilled by synthetic makers as there will always be an upper limit to produce more "

Synthetic yarn and yarn blended fabric constitutes 70-80 per cent of total fabric and hence mis-declaring synthetic fibre as in blended fabric is not ruled out, say industry captains.

With this, readymade garments would become costlier proportionately. Had been granted, garments manufacturers would get a breather in terms of taxes on raw materials.

“The 5 per cent levy on yarn and fabric would make interstate movement of goods smoother and business would become transparent. A small increase in the product rate would become immaterial once business goes with uniform tax rates across the country. Meanwhile, the rate of 12 per cent for textiles is progressive and will lead to the growth and development of the entire value chain,” said Ujwal Lahoti, Chairman of The Textiles Export Promotion Council (Texprocil).

The rate for textiles will eliminate the cascading effect of duty/taxes which will reduce the costs and improve the competitiveness of the textiles exports.

“Five per cent on yarn and would help producers with compliance and encourage farmers to grow more cotton, Lahoti added.

With this low rate, Indian producers would become competitive in the world which will help India’s textiles exports grow in coming years, a senior industry official said.