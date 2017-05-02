Highlights of Modi-Erdogan talks: India, Turkey disagree on Kashmir issue

Attending the Business Summit in New Delhi, as part of a two-day official visit, Turkish President Recep Tayyip said that Turkey is determined to enhance relations with India and will take measures to ensure this. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while welcoming the Turkish President said it is important for Turkey and India to boost bilateral trade. Erdogan's visit is the first trip at the presidential level from Turkey to India in seven years.

During the bilateral talks, PM Modi and covered the fight against terrorism, efforts to boost bilateral ties, the prevention of Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) activity in India and New Delhi's membership of the Nuclear Suppliers' Group (NSG).

1. On combating terrorism

India and Turkey strongly condemned the 'use of double standards' in combating and agreed to strengthen cooperation in effectively dealing with the menace both bilaterally and at multilateral fora. PM Modi and Turkish President Tayyip called for early conclusion of negotiations on the Comprehensive Convention on International (CCIT)

2. On India's membership of the MTCR

PM Modi thanked for Turkey's support for India's membership of the MTCR (Missile Technology Control Regime) and its application to join the Nuclear Suppliers Group as well as Wassenaar Arrangement, an export control regime. Turkey conveyed its support for India's bid for membership of the Nuclear Suppliers Group for which Modi expressed his gratitude.

3. On United Nations reforms

PM Modi and stressed on the need for comprehensive reform of the global body including expansion of the Security Council to make the body more representative, accountable and effective.

4. On business relations



pitched for free trade agreement with India. The two leader resolved to expand trade ties and agreed to encourage business efforts to achieve a level of at least $10 billion by 2020 in bilateral trade. "Our bilateral trade turnover of around $6 billion does not do full justice to convergences in our economies," said

5. On PM Modi's 'Make in India' mission

PM Modi said that Turkish investments in India's manufacturing sector that Turkish investments in India's manufacturing sector. Both leaders agreed on mutual cooperation in the field of IT, pharmaceuticals, health and tourism is beneficial to the growth of bilateral trade between the two nations. went on to add that India's infrastructure requirements and their ambitious vision of developing smart cities match well with Turkish capacities in the construction industry.

6. On improving energy cooperation

Modi and have decided to improve cooperation in the fields of hydrocarbons, renewable energy (solar and wind) and energy efficiency.

7. Modi's visit to Turkey

extended invitations to President Pranab Mukherjee and to Modi for visiting Turkey at mutually convenient time.

8. MoUs signed

India and Turkey have signed several agreements and Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) on several fields. They signed Cultural Exchange Program for 2017-2020. A MoU for Cooperation between Foreign Service Institute of India and Diplomacy Academy of Turkey was also signed.

An agreement between the Government of The Republic of Turkey and the Government of The Republic of India was signed on gainful occupation for family members of the members of diplomatic mission or consular post.

9. On strengthening cultural linkages

PM Modi and agreed that ties of culture and language - the Sufi traditions, the exchanges and influences of the Turkish language on Hindi and vice versa among other linkages - provide a deep connect between our people.

10. Turkey on India-Pakistan relation

While there was no mention of Kashmir during the bilateral talks, ha had earlier said that the India-Pakistan dispute on Jammu and Kashmir could be resolved through “multilateral talks” involving his country's participation. “We should not allow more casualties to occur, and by strengthening multilateral dialogue – we can be involved – I think we have to seek out ways to settle this question once and for all, which will benefit both countries,” he said.

India rejected Turkey's offer to mediate talks between New Delhi and Islamabad. Turkey has supported Pakistan's position on Kashmir at different forums