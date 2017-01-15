Hind Copper raises prices by 4%

Government-owned Hindustan has raised prices by over 4 per cent in January to align them with those prevailing on the (LME).

With this revision, cathode full is quoted at Rs 421,863 a tonne for January compared to Rs 405,010 a tonne for December. Similarly, continuous cast wire rod of 11 mm is quoted at Rs 431,283 a tonne for this month against Rs 414,414 a tonne for the previous month.

Normally, Hindustan sets benchmark prices among primary producers in India. Revised every month based on price movements on the LME, currency rates, transportation costs and demand in local markets, prices in India move in tandem with global markets.

“The price ruling on the date of delivery will be applicable irrespective of the date of making financial arrangements like advance payment and opening of letter of credit. Taxes will be applicable over and above base prices,” the Hindustan stated.

The latest revision raises prices in India by over 21 per cent since October. User industries, including cable manufacturers, have already passed on earlier hikes to consumers. On the LME, spot has risen 20 per cent since October.

“ prices are likely to continue their positive momentum in 2017 as Chinese demand will overcome the global surplus,” said Prathamesh Mallya, chief analyst, Angel Commodities Broking.

India’s demand for is estimated at 500,000 tonnes, which as percentage of the world market stands is 3 per cent.

With an installed capacity of 949,500 tonnes, Sterlite Industries, Hindalco Industries and Hindustan are the major producers of refined in India.

Sterlite Industries produced 384,047 tonnes, Hindalco 389,300 tonnes and Hindustan 17,026 tonnes in 2015-16. Total primary production, according to the ministry of mines, was 790,373 tonnes in 2015-16, up from 762,176 tonnes in the previous year.