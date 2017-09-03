Hindon operations may face legal and operational challenges

The government's plan to use base near Ghaziabad for regional routes is likely to face legal hurdles and operational challenges due to increased costs and poor connectivity.



The state support agreement that the government signed with GMR-led consortium while privatising gives the right of first refusal to the for any airport built within 150 kms of Indira Gandhi International Airport. “This leads to the question what is going to be the status of Hindon Airport. The issue will need to be legally examined. The GMR led consortium cannot bid for it as it is a defence airport,” said an industry source.

Last week, Secretary R N Choubey said the Indian has agreed to allow the use of Hindon base for regional flights from winter.

Poor last mile connectivity between Delhi and Hindon, air force's own operational requirements (which can limit civilian flights) is one more issue which the airlines have to deal with before starting operations. “You cannot expect a passenger to take a regional flight to Hindon, then travel an hour in a cab to catch his next flight which will be from Delhi airport, it will defeat the entire purpose of Udan of building seamless air connectivity with hinterland India,” said an executive of an airline that will participate in the second round of bidding process. “The multi modal connectivity through a fast mode of transport has to be developed first,” he adds.

IndiGo plans a hub-and-spoke model with their regional and mainline operations, which will face difficulty if it has to operate from Hindon. “Defence airports have their own hurdles, you have to adhere to watch hours which is not always convenient for commercial operations,” a senior airline official said. Hindon base houses the heavy duty C-17 Globemaster of Indian and has a single runway.

GMR group, IndiGo and SpiceJet spokesperson did not respond to queries. The issue has been discussed with GMR group-led Delhi International Airport but a formal proposal has not been given to airlines.

"Hindon will not be an efficient airport and will increase costs for airlines which will have to deploy resources there for limited number of flights. Connectivity to Hindon as an issue and this could defeat the whole purpose of offering affordable air transport," said an aviation consultant.

When asked about this, Choubey said that the government is in consultation with stakeholders to solve issue.

