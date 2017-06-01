'Holy' cows on sale online: Know how cattle traders seek greener pastures

Crippled by Narendra Modi government's restrictions on sale of cattle, farmers and livestock traders have found a solution to their woes - e-commerce. After an increase in the incidents where cattle owners were beaten or worse lynched by self-proclaimed cow vigilantes, few people have started buying and selling cattle online. Hundreds of and buffalos are on sale on sites like OLX and Quikr.





Considered holy by many Hindus, are a sensitive political topic and have gained in importance since Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power in 2014 as several BJP-ruled states enacted strict laws to punish cow slaughter. Few days ago, environment ministry came up with rules to curb the trading of cattle for the purpose of slaughtering from market places and said that cattle can only be traded from farms. The rules are now a part of the law against animal cruelty.Considered holy by many Hindus, are a sensitive political topic and have gained in importance since Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power in 2014 as several BJP-ruled states enacted strict laws to punish cow slaughter.

Here are some screenshots that show how cow sellers and buyers have taken to PM Modi's pet project: Digital India

have been sold on e-commerce websites before too. However, according to India Today , there has been a sudden surge since the BJP swept to power in Uttar Pradesh in March with Yogi Adityanath taking the chief minister's post, and the rise of the cow vigilantes.

What is the new rule?

The central regulation for cattle business notified allows only farmland owners to trade at animal markets. The notification covers bulls, bullocks, cows, buffaloes, steers, heifers and calves, as well as the camel trade.

To be implemented in the next three months, the move introduces lots of paperwork for cow traders who are mostly poor and illiterate. For instance, before the trade, both seller and buyer will have to produce identity and farmland ownership documents.

After buying a cow, a trader must make five copies of proof of sale and submit them at the local revenue office, the local veterinary doctor in the district of the purchaser, animal market committee, apart from one each for seller and buyer.

“Take an undertaking that the animals are bought for agriculture purposes and not for slaughter,” reads a directive to committees overseeing animal markets in the rule notified under the (PCA) Act of 1960 that gives the Centre powers over animal welfare.

The ministry drafted the rules on Supreme Court directions aimed at improving condition of animals in these markets.

Critics say a sense of fear has been instilled in farmers and cattle owners who feel safer trading within the confines of the internet rather than an open market.