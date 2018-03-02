Home, car loans to get expensive as SBI, ICICI, PNB, Axis Bank hike rates

Lending majors on Thursday hiked their Marginal Cost of Funds-based Lending Rate (MCLR) by 0.10-to-0.20 per cent, making home and car and other expensive.

majors like SBI, PNB and have raised their MCLR.

On February 19, Axis had raised its MCLR by 0.10 per cent.

In addition to the Base Rate system followed by commercial banks, the Reserve of India (RBI) introduced the MCLR from April 1, 2016, whereby rates are fixed for a one-year period and revised only at the end of each year.

The central introduced the MCLR as a system working in tandem with its policy rates, which commercial have been slow in accepting, preferring to continue with the Base Rate regime.

In yet another measure to speed up by of the central bank's cuts in lending rate, the RBI said earlier this month that it will link the Base Rate with the MCLR from the next fiscal.

Since the MCLR is more sensitive to policy rate changes, the RBI has decided to harmonise the methodology of determining benchmark rates by linking the Base Rate to the MCLR with effect from April 1, 2018, the central said in a release here following announcement of the fiscal's final bi-monthly monetary policy review at which it kept its key lending rate unchanged at 6 per cent.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)