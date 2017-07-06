Home ministry gives security clearance to GSTN

Clearance was delayed as MHA was examining threat perception from any of the stakeholders

The has given security clearance to the Goods and Services Tax Network (GSTN), the information technology (IT) backbone of the regime, paving the way for its operationalisation soon.



Security clearance to the GSTN, a not-for-profit private limited company, was delayed as the was examining threat perception to national security from any of the stakeholders, a ministry official said.



GST, which replaces a host of taxes levied by the central and state governments, has come into force from July 1.



In the GSTN, five private institutions have 51 per cent equity — Bank (10 per cent), (10 per cent), Bank (10 per cent), Strategic Investment Corporation (10 per cent) and (11 per cent).



The central government has 24.5 per cent equity in the GSTN, whereas state governments, two Union territories and the empowered committee of state finance ministers together hold another 24.5 per cent stake in it.



The procedure for granting security clearance to the involved background checking of its office-bearers and others concerned.



The has been working overtime to ensure a smooth registration, and all the tax assessees have been given a provisional ID, using which they can start transacting business with the implementation of the



When a business entity registers under GST, it is given a provisional Identification Number (GSTIN). After that, in the second stage, the entity has to log in to the portal and give details of its business such as the main place of business, additional place, directors and bank account details.



Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Subramanian Swamy had earlier opposed the majority stake for private entities in the and written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in this regard.

