Hong Kong and more play Chinese checkers with trade data

Is India’s trade with Hong Kong part of its trade with China? India and its largest trading partner, China, have different views on this, adding to the data discrepancy of about $5 billion in the merchandise trade between the two countries during 2016. Hong Kong, a former British colony, became a special administrative region of China in 1997, when Britain’s 99-year lease expired.

Hong Kong is governed with the principle of “one country, two systems”, under which China has given the region autonomy, and agreed to preserve its economic and social systems for ...