Hong Kong follows UAE in halting poultry import from India due to bird flu

Move raises concerns among industry players about other importing nations following suit

Hong Kong has become the second country to suspend imports of products from India, due to an outbreak of Highly Pathogenic (HPAI H5N8) in Kerala's Kottayam district. A circular notifying the development was issued by The Agricultural & Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (Apeda).



The suspension, which follows similar action on January 4 by the United Arab Emirates (UAE), has raised concerns about other nations following suit.



Citing a notification from the World Organization of Animal Health, a 180-member inter-governmental organisation engaged in the area of veterinary disease control, the Hong Kong authorities informed their Indian counterparts about the suspension and sought details of the outbreak.



Last year, was reported in Delhi and some other places.



"Some non-governmental organisations are working consistently to malign India, with funding support from overseas. They are at work. We do not deny the death of birds in Kottayam but they were migratory species that perish due to climate change and some other non- related issues. There is no case in India," insisted Ramesh Khatri, president, Federation of India.



India's export of products surged over three years to $117.4 million in 2015-16, from $92.8 million in 2013-14.



"While organised sector players adopt all precautionary measures (to maintain healthy livestock) thoroughly, unorganised rural farmers in the hinterland normally don't. Hence, the outbreaks normally happen in the rural backyards of small farmers. Mostly, farmers cull birds affected with avian influenza, to prevent it from spreading," said K G Anand, general manager, Venkateshwara Hatcheries.



However, India does not export products in large quantities due to the high cost of production. In Brazil and America, the cost of production of live chicks works out to Rs 35-40 a kg, compared with around Rs 65 a kg in India. Hence, exports from India remain uncompetitive in major consuming markets such as West Asia and North Africa.

Dilip Kumar Jha