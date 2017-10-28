Household savings at two-decade low

The household savings rate continues to decline and has touched a two-decade low in 2016-17. Household savings as a proportion of the gross domestic product (GDP) at current prices declined to 18.5 per cent in 2016-17, the lowest rate since 1997-98. The figure was 19.2 per cent in 2015-16, and 25.2 per cent at its peak in 2009-10. Initially, the decline was led by physical savings – households’ savings in real estate and bullion – but financial savings are now showing strain. Household financial savings were down 10 basis points in ...