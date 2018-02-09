Housing for all: Modi govt clears construction of 186,777 affordable houses

With a firm focus of completing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dream project "Housing for All by 2022", the Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs has sanctioned the construction of 1,86,777 houses. was introduced by in 2015, with the aim of providing to in India. The total investment outlay for this project is Rs 111.69 billion, with central assistance of Rs 27.97 billion. Haryana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Uttarakhand and Orissa are some of the states that will be benefitted under this scheme. Haryana is getting 53,290 houses in 38 cities and towns with an investment of Rs 43.22 billion with central assistance of Rs 7.99 billion. Tamil Nadu gets Rs 23.14 billion and central assistance of Rs 6.09 billion to build houses in 65 cities. An amount of Rs 14.61 billion has been sanctioned for Karnataka (central assistance: Rs 4.9 billion) for 32,656 houses in 95 cities. Gujarat gets Rs 9.46 billion with central assistance of Rs 2.34 billion for 15,584 houses in 45 cities. Maharashtra wil build 12,123 houses in 13 cities and towns at an investment of Rs 8.68 billion (central assistance: Rs 1.82 billion).

Kerala gets Rs 2.84 billion (central assistance: Rs 1.42 billion) for 9,461 houses in 52 cities, while Uttarakhand will build 6,226 houses in 57 cities and towns at an investment of Rs 2.58 billion with central assistance of Rs 930 million. An investment of 1.56 billion with central assistance of Rs 770 million has been approved for Odisha, which will build 5,133 houses.

The central government aims to construct 12 million houses for the urban poor under the government's flagship scheme. So far, the construction of 3.75 million houses has been approved under the scheme, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley mentioned in the Budget speech.

The ministry will launch the Global Housing Construction Technology Challenge (GHCTC) in March to attract best practices in the construction sector.