How contract teachers put Chhattisgarh govt to the test

When Raipur’s district collector Om Prakash Choudhary slunk into the Chhattisgarh capital’s central jail late in the evening on December 4, he was sceptical about the success of his mission.

The Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officer from the 2005 batch was on an assignment to end the indefinite strike of shiksha karmis (contractual teachers) in the interest of students as annual exams were nearing. After nearly six hours of negotiations, when Choudhary walked out of the jail past midnight, there was a big smile on his face. He had successfully convinced the ...