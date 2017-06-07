How to reduce fares? Food ordering on trains to be made optional

will make order optional on all Rajdhani and Shatabdi trains, which will reduce fares.

The Delhi-Mumbai Rajdhani fare, for example, would come down by at least Rs 300 a ticket if this plan is implemented, said a railway official. On this train, a passenger gets snacks, dinner and breakfast. A traveller pays for this while booking a ticket.

The optional food-order facility will start on an experimental basis on 10 trains within a month. "We are making optional in Rajdhanis and Shatabdis," said an official close to the development. "It will help passengers order of their choice, rather than get the regular railway stuff. This is part of our overall strategy to boost e-catering. The move is expected to increase our daily delivery to 100,000 meals a day by next year."

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) also plans to take on food-delivery companies such as Foodpanda, Zomato and by going "off-track" (door delivery) with orders. The aim is to expand its e-catering facility to serve 100,000 meals a day within a year, from 5,000 now, through its platform On Track. If it manages to achieve the number, it would be ahead of Zomato (67,000 orders) and (34,000). provides catering on 103 trains.

Sector experts, however, are sceptical about IRCTC's plan. Scalability and adoption have affected its operations.

"The on-track plan has not found many takers. It would take a lot more, operationally, to take the operation off-track," said a senior vice-president of a app. "This would require a lot of tie-ups with restaurants, solid logistical back-up and a huge team to run those operations. Unlike a app, does not have that kind of technical know-how. It would be interesting to see how it goes."

According to RedSeer Consulting, 30-35 per cent of the restaurant business in India comes from online delivery partners. This segment saw revenue of Rs 1,931 crore in 2016 and is expected to grow further.

For its online catering service, has collaborated with players such as Sagar Ratna, Saravana Bhavan, Bikanervala, Nirula's, KFC, McDonald's, Haldiram's, Domino's and Pizza Hut.

Station-based e-catering services were introduced in 45 stations since September 2016. The scheme was extended to 408 stations later, giving passengers more options.