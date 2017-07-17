How UP govt financed farm loan waiver

When the newly elected government announced a for small and marginal farmers, economists wondered how a cash-short administration would fund this.

However, the state government’s recently unveiled Budget has managed to not only provide for the waiver but kept its under the prescribed limit of 3 per cent of It maintains there would continue to be a surplus, though this is budgeted to decline to Rs 12,279 crore in FY18, from Rs 24,506 crore in FY17.

A closer look reveals that the government managed this by rejigging its allocations and by projecting a much higher target than what the had presented earlier. On the first, the government cut its power allocation to Rs 17,728 crore in FY18, down from Rs 34,602 crore in FY17 (revised estimates or RE). This freed Rs 16,800 crore. The balance has been met by raising its collection target for FY18 by 7 per cent over the

The interim one had projected total receipts at Rs 3 lakh crore in FY18, up 11.4 per cent from Rs 2.69 lakh crore in FY17 (RE). This Budget pegs total receipts at Rs 3.19 lakh crore, higher by 18.6 per cent over the previous financial year. By doing so, the government has created additional fiscal space of Rs 19,300 crores.

These two changes give the fiscal space to its Rs 36,000-crore loan waiver, the allocation for which has been made under the department of agriculture.

Also, contrary to fears, the government did not cut the budgeted capital Total capex is put at Rs 77,541 crore in FY18, marginally higher than the Rs 76,178 crore in the While this is lower than the capital spending in FY17, the farm is not its cause. The interim one had already budgeted for cuts in capex to bring down the state's burgeoning Experts are sceptical whether this sharp increase in collection would happen. Non-tax revenue, earlier projected to grow 3 per cent, is now budgeted to grow at 13 per cent. To achieve this, the government has shown grants from the Centre to grow by a staggering 39 per cent to Rs 68,052 crore in FY18. The state’s own non-tax has actually been budgeted to contract this year.



“It is unclear whether the sharp increase in grants from the Centre in the Budget estimates would materialise, in light of the relatively modest growth budgeted by the in aggregate grants to all states,” says an expert.

On the tax side, while collections grew by 12 per cent in FY17, the had projected a growth of 14.7 per cent in FY18. The government now expects these to grow 20.8 per cent. In large part, this is based on expectations of from sales tax and the goods and services tax to grow 26 per cent in FY18, reveals an analysis by PRS Legislative Research.