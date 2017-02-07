HSBC, ICIJ list: I-T dept detects Rs 16,200 cr black money stashed abroad

However, there is no official estimation of quantum of black money stashed abroad by Indians

Over Rs 16,200 crore in has been detected by the after investigations on global leaks about Indians stashing funds abroad, was informed Tuesday.



"As a result of systematic investigations, undisclosed of about Rs 8,200 crore (including protective assessment of of Rs 1,497 crore) has been brought to in last about 2 years on account of made in unreported foreign accounts in HSBC.



"Further, about Rs 8,000 crore of credits in the undisclosed foreign accounts of Indians, whose names were disclosed by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ), have been detected," Minister said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha.



There is no official estimation of quantum of stashed abroad by Indians, he said.



"The is, however, committed to taking all possible measures to bring back stashed by Indians in foreign countries," he said.



The (Undisclosed Foreign and Assets) and Imposition of Act, 2015 (The BM Act) was enacted to specifically and effectively tackle the issue of stashed away abroad, the minister said.



The BM Act provides for more stringent provisions of penalties and prosecutions in respect of stashed away abroad, he said.



"Further, under this law, for the first time the offence of wilful attempt to evade tax, etc. In relation to undisclosed foreign income/assets has been made a Scheduled Offence for the purposes of the Prevention of Money-laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA)," he added.



Jaitley also listed a number of measures that have been put in place by the to curb the menace of black money.

