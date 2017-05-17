Hundreds of across India's tech hub remained shut for the second day due to possible virus attack by and crunch, said a official on Tuesday.

" attack appears to be causing glitches at many that work on Random Access Memory (RAM). Old are affected by the malware," State of Officers' Association Secretary General R. Ramesh told IANS here.

New Automatic Teller Machines (ATMs) with Microsoft's Windows 10, however, were not affected by the

crunch at treasury offices of state-run banks also forced the security staff to display 'No Cash' or 'Out of Order' signboards at their across the city and shut them from operating.

"My mother returned from an SBI ATM without drawing as it remained shut with 'No Cash' sign board on the machine," lamented S. Ramya, a college student.

Of the 18,000 across Karnataka, about 10,000 are in alone.

"Our engineers are trying to fix the problem so that could resume dispensing from Wednesday," said Ramesh.

All- Officers Confederation Secretary S.K. Srinivas said the auto-shutdown of would be rectified soon.

"There is enough with the banks for withdrawals through the counters. Customers need not worry about their security of their money," reiterated Srinivas.

officials, however advised customers to avoid online transactions till further notice due to uncertainty over the impact of on internet banking.

--IANS

