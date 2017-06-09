Hung parliament in UK: What it means for Brexit as Theresa May's snap poll gamble fails

As the UK’s general election results roll in, it’s clear that Theresa May’s gamble has not paid off. She hoped that in holding a snap general election she could secure a landslide She has failed.

This general election, dubbed the election, provided very little clarity and specific details on what negotiations would be and what a post- UK would look like.

Now, there will not be the strong and stable government by the time negotiations begin on June 19. That will have a big impact on

The want to begin negotiations as soon as possible. They want a UK government with a clear mandate and a PM that has a clear indication of what he or she wants from The clock started ticking when May triggered Article 50 in March. Taking six weeks out of the two-year negotiating window to conduct a general election was risky, as it has eaten into the time available to deal with the EU. Now, with so much uncertainty about how the next government will be formed, more time will inevitably be lost.

Anything other than a single party government means another delay in negotiations.

It would be possible to request an Article 50 pause or extension but whether it will be approved by the is another matter. The Lisbon Treaty has no provision within it to provide this extension or pause mechanism so there is no obvious legal rule. This will be a political decision and will give an indication of mood of the towards the UK.

Whether the UK is on course for a hard or soft will depend on the composition of the government but Article 50 is driven by the EU – the balance of power is with

In sum, the general election result has massive potential to interrupt Article 50 talks. It could delay and has weakened the UK’s negotiating position. The next parliament will face the excruciating task of forming a government, and that government will need to navigate difficult decisions as it moves towards delivering to a deeply divided and polarised nation. All of this instability and uncertainty could mean that the electorate will probably be back at the polls before 2022.