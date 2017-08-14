I am very hopeful we would get GST exemption for khadi: Kalraj Mishra

Micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) Minister Kalraj Mishra says problems under goods and services tax (GST) are transitory and the tax regime will be highly beneficial for the sector in the long run, in a talk with Sanjeeb Mukherjee. Edited excerpts: While organised MSMEs might comply with GST, the unorganised ones are finding it difficult, more so as they dealt largely in cash. Is this a correct analysis? The worries of MSMEs are mainly transitory and will gradually go away. The Centre is well aware of these problems and is doing all possible things to help in this ...