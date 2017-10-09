I expected more from Sebi panel on corporate governance: M Damodaran

The Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi’s) expert panel report on corporate governance is good but more could have been done, says M Damodaran, chairman, Excellence Enablers, a governance firm, in an interview to Shrimi Choudhary. The former Sebi chairman says public shareholders would approve high executive salaries if they see merit. Edited excerpts: How would you rate the Sebi panel report on corporate governance? There are a number of good recommendations. However, given the collective wisdom and experience of the committee members, I expected a ...