I-T dept raids 64 premises of jewellers across Maharashtra

Surveys were conducted on 54 entities covering 64 premises in 16 cities across the state

Press Trust of India  |  Pune 

The Income Tax Department on Wednesday conducted searches and surveys at several jewellers across the state considering "high-value cash deposits" following the demonetisation, a senior official said.

Surveys were conducted on 54 entities covering 64 premises in 16 cities across the state, the official added.

The operation was carried out in Pune (13 jewellers), Kolhapur (3), Solapur (5), Nagpur (9), Amravati (2), Wardha (2) , Akola (4), Nashik (7), Khamgaon (1), Palghar (2), Vasai (1), Thane (5), Kalyan (4), Ulhasnagar (2), Bhayandar (1) and Dombivli (1 jeweller).

Actions are under progress at all premises, the official said.

