I-T dept raids 64 premises of jewellers across Maharashtra

The Department on Wednesday conducted searches and surveys at several across the state considering "high-value deposits" following the demonetisation, a senior official said.



Surveys were conducted on 54 entities covering 64 premises in 16 cities across the state, the official added.



The operation was carried out in (13 jewellers), Kolhapur (3), Solapur (5), (9), Amravati (2), Wardha (2) , Akola (4), Nashik (7), Khamgaon (1), Palghar (2), Vasai (1), (5), Kalyan (4), Ulhasnagar (2), Bhayandar (1) and Dombivli (1 jeweller).



Actions are under progress at all premises, the official said.

Press Trust of India