I-T dept slaps Rs 30 cr tax notice on AAP over undisclosed income, donation

The Department has served a Rs 30.67 crore notice to the (AAP), an official said on Monday.

The I-T official who spoke on the condition of anonymity told IANS: "The notice was served to the party after completing all assessment of its records."

The notice cited that the had not disclosed worth Rs 13.16 crore.

said the party's total taxable calculated by was Rs 68.44 crore for the financial years 2014-15 and 2015-16.

The I-T Department said the money received as donations in its bank account was not recorded in the books of accounts.

The notice said the had not recorded full details of at least 461 donors who had donated Rs 6.26 crore, each donation amount exceeding Rs 20,000.

The I-T Department said the had not disclosed donation of Rs 36.95 crore on its website and the party had failed to respond 34 opportunities given to

"The department has also initiated penalty proceedings against the AAP," the official added.