I thought EPW would be less susceptible to corporate pressure: Paranjoy

Paranjoy Guha Thakurta, a veteran of four decades in journalism who has also dabbled in education and publishing, in an interview with N Sundaresha Subramanian at his Nizamuddin office, a residential flat that he has used for over a decade writing his books and articles, discusses his 15-month stint at EPW and the way it ended. Edited Excerpts: What was the brief given at the time of taking over the editor’s job at EPW? Did you go on to do something that was not expected of you, such as corporate investigations? My track record as a journalist is in the public domain. ...