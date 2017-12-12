Industrial activity in the country, as measured by the Index of Industrial Production, rose 2.2 per cent in October, compared with 3.8 per cent the previous month. In September, increase in industrial activity had cooled from a nine-month high of 4.5 per cent in the previous month, and 5.7 per cent in September 2016.
IIP growth slows to 2.2% in October
The rate of growth in industrial activity declined from 3.8 per cent in September and 4.5 per cent the month before
BS Web Team |
http://mybs.in/2Ub7krC
