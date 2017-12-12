JUST IN
Retail inflation zooms to 4.88% in November on high food prices
Business Standard

IIP growth slows to 2.2% in October

The rate of growth in industrial activity declined from 3.8 per cent in September and 4.5 per cent the month before

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Industrial activity in the country, as measured by the Index of Industrial Production, rose 2.2 per cent in October, compared with 3.8 per cent the previous month. In September, increase in industrial activity had cooled from a nine-month high of 4.5 per cent in the previous month, and 5.7 per cent in September 2016. 

 
First Published: Tue, December 12 2017. 17:36 IST

