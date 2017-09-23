IMG looking at giving further relief to telcos: Aruna Sundararajan

Away from the issue of interconnect usage charges (IUC), that is at the centre of telecom narrative currently, the government is providing broadband connectivity to panchayats under the ambitious BharatNet project. Telecom Secretary Aruna Sundararajan spoke to Kiran Rathee about the road map of BharatNet and other matters, including the roll out of 5G services. Edited excerpts: Recently, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) came out with a consultation paper on the next round of spectrum auction. When is the auction expected? Through the consultation ...