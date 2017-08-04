Import duty recommended on energy gear from China

The may impose on castings for wind operated from to guard domestic players from below-cost



Ltd had filed the application before the Directorate General of Anti-dumping and Allied Duties (DGAD) for initiation of the anti-dumping probe on of a certain type of castings for wind operated electricity generators exported from



Castings for wind-operated electricity generators are also known as windmill or wind turbine.In its final findings, DGAD has concluded that the product has been exported to from at below normal values."Material injury has been caused by the dumped imports" of the product, it has said in a notification.The DGAD "considers it necessary to recommend imposition of a definitive on imports" from China, it added.The product is already attracting anti-subsidy or countervailing duty.DGAD has recommended a duty equivalent to the difference between the quantum of calculated and the quantum of anti-subsidy duty payable.Countries impose anti-dumping duties to guard domestic industry against a surge in below-costhas also imposed similar duties on import of several other including steel, and from different countries includingAnti-dumping steps are taken to ensure and provide a level-playing field to the domestic industry.They are not a measure to restrict import or cause an unjustified increase in the cost of